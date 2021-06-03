Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Shares of AMBA opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,510,704.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,020,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

