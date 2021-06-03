Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $286,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,437.13 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,269.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

