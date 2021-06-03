Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $214,138.34. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,105 shares of company stock worth $677,001. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

