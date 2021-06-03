Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $17.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,352.86. 32,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,779. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,267.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

