AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.75. 24,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.