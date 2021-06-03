AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 6,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.9% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $18,973,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.94. The company had a trading volume of 130,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.