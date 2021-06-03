AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.69. 3,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,788. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $879.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.