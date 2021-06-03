AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.74. 51,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $67.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

