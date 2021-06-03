AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $166,000 Position in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SLR Senior Investment worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in SLR Senior Investment by 280.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,440. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $251.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. Analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

SLR Senior Investment Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

