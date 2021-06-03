AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CLOU traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. 38,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

