AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. 100,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,369,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

