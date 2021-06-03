Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.80

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.80 and last traded at C$44.50, with a volume of 23278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at C$712,432.26.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

