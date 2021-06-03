Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 52,731 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,482 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 52,731 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.