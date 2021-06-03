Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,222 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Integer were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,294,000 after acquiring an additional 90,495 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Integer by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,072 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,225,000 after acquiring an additional 120,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Integer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITGR opened at $87.32 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

