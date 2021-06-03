Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,350 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Avient worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avient by 3,125.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

AVNT stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

