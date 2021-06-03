Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $10 Million Investment in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.83% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,000,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCAQ stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

