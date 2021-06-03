Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 758.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

