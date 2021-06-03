Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 6,656 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,001 shares of company stock worth $488,113 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

