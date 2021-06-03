Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alliance Data Systems worth $585,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 338,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,915,000 after buying an additional 291,796 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $8,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

