Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ALNA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,853. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

