Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Alleghany makes up 1.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $703.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $683.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $460.58 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.