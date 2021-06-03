Alithya Group (ALYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Alithya Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.89.

ALYA has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

