Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 5,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $474,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.