Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.57.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $216.91. 465,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,258,404. The stock has a market cap of $586.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.80. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

