Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.16

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 18849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

ALFVY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.