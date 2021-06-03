Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 165,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,505,277 shares.The stock last traded at $175.44 and had previously closed at $175.51.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,851 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
