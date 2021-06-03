Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 165,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,505,277 shares.The stock last traded at $175.44 and had previously closed at $175.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,169 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,851 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

