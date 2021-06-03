Alchemint Standards Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $162,436.25 and $28.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00285015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00194155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.01185355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,981.67 or 0.99930585 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

