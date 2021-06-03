Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.91.

NYSE:ALK traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $171,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,724 shares of company stock worth $7,973,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

