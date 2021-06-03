Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

