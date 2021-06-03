Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.