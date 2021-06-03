Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $305.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

