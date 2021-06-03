AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.84

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.76, with a volume of 113595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGF.B. CIBC boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.52.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 798,043 shares in the company, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

