AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MITT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

