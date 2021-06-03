AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

AeroVironment stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,108. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.46.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,625 shares of company stock worth $30,586,233. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

