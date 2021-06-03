Aeron Hits One Day Volume of $395,425.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Aeron has a market cap of $2.13 million and $395,425.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 132.9% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00081453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.91 or 0.01020969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.09 or 0.09480210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00051351 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

