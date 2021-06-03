Aeron (ARNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Aeron has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $210,991.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00082470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.01016720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.99 or 0.09339818 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

