Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

About Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

