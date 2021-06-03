Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,273 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.