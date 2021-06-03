Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 246.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

