Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,174,000 after buying an additional 364,025 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

