Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE CXH opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.