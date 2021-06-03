Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,533 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 362,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,808 shares of company stock valued at $272,042 over the last three months. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

