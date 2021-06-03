Advent Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:AVK opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

