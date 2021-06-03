Advent Convertible and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:AVK opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.