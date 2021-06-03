Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAV. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.36.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.67. 5,015,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$878.49 million and a P/E ratio of -48.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

