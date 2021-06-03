Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 101.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after acquiring an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock valued at $159,921,571. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

WMS opened at $108.73 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

