Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

NYSE AAP opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.81. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $130.33 and a 12 month high of $210.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.37.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

