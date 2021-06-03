Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.
NYSE AAP opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.81. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $130.33 and a 12 month high of $210.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
