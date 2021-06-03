Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.
Shares of AAP stock opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.81. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
