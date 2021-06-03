Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.81. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $130.33 and a 52-week high of $210.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.37.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

