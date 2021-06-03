ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136 million-$146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 1,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,701. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $975.66 million, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. Research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

