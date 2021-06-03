ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADMA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.